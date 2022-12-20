News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Odisha: Ambulance driver boozes, serves drink to patient

Odisha: Ambulance driver boozes, serves drink to patient

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 20, 2022 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Drink your way to health seemed to have been the motto of an ambulance driver in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur town, who stopped his vehicle on the way to a hospital and offered his injured passenger a peg, while pouring himself another.

IMAGE: An ambulance driver stops his vehicle on the way to a hospital and gulps down a 'peg' after offering one to his injured passenger as well, in Jagatsinghpur district. Photograph: PTI Photo

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the ambulance driver is seen making pegs, of what seems to be an alcoholic beverage, for himself and the patient, while parking his vehicle on the side of a highway in Tirtol area.

While the driver was seen gulping his peg down at one go, the patient, with one leg plastered, sipped his drink while lying down on the stretcher.

 

The bizarre incident came to light on Monday after bystanders took videos and uploaded those on social media.

When onlookers confronted the driver, he claimed that the patient himself had asked for a drink. A woman and a child were also seen in the ambulance.

Jagatsinghpur Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Kshetrabasi Dash told PTI, "Since it was a private ambulance, we don't have much to say. But the RTO and the police station concerned must take action against the erring driver."

Angry over the incident, residents of the area have demanded a probe into the incident and strict action against the ambulance driver.

Jugal Kishore Das, inspector in-charge of Tirtol Police Station, said no formal complaint has been lodged and an investigation will be launched only if an FIR is registered.

Drunk driving, is, however, considered to be a traffic offence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why is an ambulance stopped for a politician's convoy?
Why is an ambulance stopped for a politician's convoy?
SEE: Modi halts convoy to let ambulance pass
SEE: Modi halts convoy to let ambulance pass
Mumbai police clears Shah convoy in ambulance row
Mumbai police clears Shah convoy in ambulance row
'China could be preparing for full scale war'
'China could be preparing for full scale war'
Chhattisgarh Minister's Remarks Sparks Speculation
Chhattisgarh Minister's Remarks Sparks Speculation
What Did Ajay Devgn Tell Her?
What Did Ajay Devgn Tell Her?
Gabba is docked a point for not meeting ICC guidelines
Gabba is docked a point for not meeting ICC guidelines
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Man forced to carry son's body on bike in Andhra

Man forced to carry son's body on bike in Andhra

Meet A Lady Ambulance Driver

Meet A Lady Ambulance Driver

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances