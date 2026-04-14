Haryana CM Saini Lauds Ambedkar's Advocacy for Women's Education and Social Justice

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary by underscoring his profound impact on women's empowerment and social justice, while also addressing historical criticisms against the Congress party's treatment of the iconic leader.

Photograph: Kind courtesy DrAmbedkarTheGreatestIndian/Facebook

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini emphasised B.R. Ambedkar's commitment to women's empowerment and education as key to self-reliance.

Saini and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised the Congress party for alleged historical disrespect towards Ambedkar.

The government is developing key sites associated with Ambedkar as 'Panchteerth' to educate future generations about his contributions.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing 33% reservation for women in legislatures, was highlighted as a step towards a developed India.

The government aims to build a 'Viksit Bharat' ensuring social justice, equal opportunities, and women's participation, inspired by Ambedkar's vision.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that B R Ambedkar was not only concerned about the upliftment of the marginalised sections but was also a strong advocate of women's empowerment and education.

He believed that education is the key to making women self-reliant, Saini said while addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula on Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The chief minister further said the social reformer showed the true path of life to lost and misguided humanity during his time, and it is our responsibility to preserve and uphold his legacy.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Ambedkar's role was not limited to the framing of the Constitution, but he also gave a new direction to the fight for social justice, equality and rights.

Criticism of Congress Party

Saini and Meghwal launched a scathing attack on the Congress and alleged that Ambedkar was subjected to disrespect by the grand old party.

Despite being such a great leader who was architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb was repeatedly subjected to political neglect and disrespect by the then ruling Congress party, both Saini and Meghwal said.

Saini said that in 1946, during the formation of the Constituent Assembly, the Congress tried its best to prevent him from entering it. However, Babasaheb reached there through his talent and struggle. Even then, he was never truly accepted by the Congress leadership, the chief minister said.

He further alleged that it was unfortunate that even as the law minister of the country, Ambedkar was kept away from key decisions and committees.

His role was limited in crucial matters like foreign policy, defence and national importance; his demand for setting up a commission for the rights of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes was also not taken seriously by the Congress government, Saini said.

He further said the biggest injustice was done when his most revolutionary social reform, the Hindu Code Bill, was deliberately delayed, diluted and eventually shelved by the Congress. Despite repeated assurances, it was not implemented, which was a major betrayal, he added.

The chief minister said that in 1951, Babasaheb was compelled to resign from the Cabinet.

At that time, he had said that his resignation was not due to any desire for position, but because he refused to compromise on principles, Saini said.

He accused Congress leaders of still disrespecting Ambedkar while carrying copies of the Constitution he authored and claiming that the Constitution is under threat.

Government Initiatives and Tributes

Referring to the Radcliffe Commission constituted during the time of India's Partition, Union Minister Meghwal said that due to several decisions taken during that period, Ambedkar also had to face difficult circumstances.

Despite this, he kept national interest above all and made significant contributions in the Constituent Assembly. During this time, the support of several leaders, including Dr Rajendra Prasad, was also noteworthy, he added.

Meghwal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, key places associated with Ambedkar have been developed as 'Panchteerth', giving the new generation an opportunity to understand his ideas and contributions. He termed this a true tribute to Babasaheb.

Referring to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Meghwal described it as a historic step, stating that through this Act, women will get 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which is a significant initiative towards making India a developed nation.

He said the thoughts of Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had deep similarities, and both dedicated their lives to the upliftment of marginalised sections of society.

He added that in Maharashtra, people believe that "Phule was Ambedkar," reflecting the deep ideological unity between them.

Meghwal said that respecting the ideas and contributions of Babasaheb is among the top priorities of the present government. The scale at which his memorials are being developed today is unprecedented.

He said under the leadership of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an important initiative was taken to develop Babasaheb's residence at 26, Alipur Road as a memorial. Taking this forward, under the leadership of Modi, it has been developed into a grand national memorial.

He added that the work of giving respect to women was first done by Babasaheb Ambedkar, and currently Prime Minister Modi is doing the most in this direction.

Meghwal said that the government's goal is to build a "Viksit Bharat" where social justice, equal opportunities and participation of women are ensured.

Extending heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, Saini said the birth anniversary this year is being marked with a 'Social Justice Week' from April 13 to April 20. The main objective of this campaign is to take Babasaheb's message of social justice and equality to every section of society, he said.