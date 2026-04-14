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Mamata Banerjee Highlights Ambedkar's Vision for Inclusive Society

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 14, 2026 13:19 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commemorates B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, reinforcing his enduring influence on India's democracy and the ongoing pursuit of an inclusive and just society.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, highlighting his contribution to the Indian Constitution.
  • Banerjee emphasised the importance of Ambedkar's ideals in protecting democracy, secularism, and social justice in India.
  • The West Bengal government reaffirmed its commitment to an inclusive society, ensuring dignity and hope for all citizens.
  • Banerjee cautioned against undermining the rights of the people and weakening the federal structure of the nation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tribute to the principal architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary, asserting his legacy continues to guide efforts to protect democracy and ensure an inclusive society.

In a post on X, Banerjee expressed pride that "it was the Bengal Legislature that paved the way for Babasaheb's entry into the Constituent Assembly, where his visionary leadership shaped our nation's future".

 

Ambedkar's Ideals and the Current Crossroads

The Trinamool Congress supremo underlined the continued relevance of Ambedkar's ideals, saying the country was at a crossroads, where democracy, secularism, federalism, and social justice require constant vigil. "The life works of Ambedkar remain our ultimate guiding light," she said.

Commitment to Inclusivity and Constitutional Values

Reaffirming her government's commitment to inclusivity, Banerjee said, "His vision drives our commitment to an inclusive society where every citizen, regardless of caste or creed, can live with dignity and hope."

She also struck a note of caution on safeguarding constitutional values, saying, "We will not allow the rights of our people to be undermined. Nor will we allow the federal structure and the plural and secular fabric of our nation to be weakened."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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