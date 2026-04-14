Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar's Legacy of Social Justice

Maharashtra leaders commemorated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, celebrating his enduring legacy as a champion of social justice, equality, and the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra leaders commemorated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping the Indian Constitution and advocating for social justice.

Ambedkar's contributions extended beyond social reform to include significant influence on economic policy and the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India.

Leaders highlighted Ambedkar's commitment to gender equality, particularly his efforts in ensuring equal rights and universal adult franchise in India.

The Mahad Satyagraha, led by Ambedkar, was recognised as a turning point in the fight against caste discrimination and for the rights of marginalised communities.

Ongoing projects, such as the Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai, demonstrate a continued commitment to preserving and honouring Ambedkar's legacy.

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, describing him as a global symbol of hope, dignity and social justice.

The governor, CM, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited Ambedkar's memorial Chaityabhoomi, located in Mumbai's Dadar area, in the morning to pay homage to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

A large number of people gathered at the memorial to pay homage to Ambedkar.

Ambedkar's Vision for Social Transformation

Addressing a function at Chaityabhoomi, the governor said Ambedkar laid the strong constitutional foundation that enabled India to emerge as a vibrant democracy.

Ambedkar viewed education as the most powerful instrument of social transformation, he noted and highlighted the social reformer's academic journey, despite discrimination, including studies at Columbia University and the London School of Economics.

His initiatives, such as the People's Education Society, established in 1945, continue to advance educational opportunities for marginalised sections, Varma pointed out.

He also recalled Ambedkar's role as chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, ensuring fundamental rights, abolition of untouchability and provisions for affirmative action for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Ambedkar was a strong advocate of gender equality, the governor said, and credited him for ensuring equal rights and universal adult franchise in the country.

He also expressed satisfaction over the progress of the upcoming Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai and appealed for efforts to eliminate caste discrimination, noting the centenary year of the Mahad Satyagraha.

"Ambedkar is the symbol of hope, dignity and social justice. He was also a strong advocate of gender equality," the governor added.

Notably, in 1927, Ambedkar had already emerged as a commanding voice for the rights of the 'untouchables', but his leadership during the Mahad Satyagraha marked a seismic shift. It was not just about asserting the right to draw water from a public tank -- it was about challenging the foundations of the caste system.

Fadnavis Highlights Ambedkar's Impact on Nation Building

Speaking at Chaityabhoomi, Fadnavis said Ambedkar showed how "one individual, one pen and one book" could transform a nation through the Constitution.

Ambedkar's contributions extended beyond social reform to economic thought, including his work on monetary policy and the Indian rupee, which influenced the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India, he noted.

Fadnavis said Ambedkar's ideas on purchasing power and economic reform remain relevant in the modern global economy. The Constitution laid by Ambedkar dismantled social discrimination and ensured equality across caste, religion and gender, enabling India's steady progress, he added.

The chief minister also referred to Ambedkar's message, inspired by Gautam Buddha - "be your own light" - and urged people to embrace self-reliance and realise their potential.

Shinde and Pawar on Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy

Shinde described Ambedkar as the "sun of wisdom" and said the day represents India's conscience, dignity and self-respect.

Ambedkar gave the nation the values of equality, humanity and justice, he said and called him the architect of both the Constitution and human values.

India's democratic framework ensures justice for the last person in society, Shinde stressed and credited Ambedkar's vision for enabling social mobility and equal opportunity.

He highlighted the Mahad Satyagraha as a turning point in the struggle for social dignity.

Shinde also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for institutionalising Constitution Day in 2015 and said the ongoing projects, such as the Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Mumbai and preservation of his London residence, reflect the government's commitment to his legacy.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said Ambedkar's birth anniversary is not just a commemorative occasion but a celebration of dignity for the oppressed, deprived and women.

Ambedkar's message of "educate, organise and agitate" continues to guide social reform movements, she said, highlighting his role in breaking the chains of untouchability and ensuring constitutional guarantees of equality, liberty and fraternity.

Pawar noted that the Hindu Code Bill was a landmark step in advancing women's rights and said Ambedkar's constitutional vision enabled women's empowerment and representation in public life.

The Mahad Chavdar Tank Satyagraha marked a historic milestone in the fight for social equality, she added.

Several initiatives are underway to preserve Ambedkar's legacy, including the development of an international memorial at Indu Mill, Pawar noted, saying true tribute lies in upholding constitutional values and ensuring inclusive development.

The Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation organised a tree plantation and blood donation drive to mark the occasion.