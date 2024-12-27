HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Allu Arjun appears before court, files for bail

Allu Arjun appears before court, files for bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 27, 2024 14:58 IST

x

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, an accused in the case booked over the death of a woman in a stampede in Hyderabad during the premiere of his latest film Pushpa-2, appeared through a video conference before a local court on Friday.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun. Photograph: ANI Photo

Allu Arjun, who was named as accused no 11, also filed a regular bail petition in the court which may come up for hearing on December 30.

The actor, who was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident, was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody which ended on Friday.

 

He was to present himself before the court as part of further proceedings and he appeared through video conference.

Shortly after Allu Arjun was shifted to jail, the Telangana high court granted him interim bail for four weeks (from December 13) and he was released from the jail on December 14.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of Pushpa 2 movie.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
Pushpa makers to give Rs 2 cr to stampede victim kin
Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy off life support
Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy off life support
Allu Arjun didn't leave theatre despite...: Police
Allu Arjun didn't leave theatre despite...: Police
How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail
How Allu Arjun Spent Night In Jail
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case
Victim's husband ready to withdraw Allu Arjun case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tips To Stay Productive In Winter

webstory image 2

5 Things You Didn't Know About Dr Manmohan Singh

webstory image 3

7 Home Exercises To Keep Fit In Winter

VIDEOS

When PM Modi heaped praise on Manmohan Singh4:22

When PM Modi heaped praise on Manmohan Singh

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay last respects to Manmohan Singh3:22

PM Modi, Amit Shah pay last respects to Manmohan Singh

Manmohan's friend remembers him, recalls solving math problems together in college4:34

Manmohan's friend remembers him, recalls solving math...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD