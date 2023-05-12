News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Allahabad HC orders scientific probe to find age of Gyanvapi's Shivling

Allahabad HC orders scientific probe to find age of Gyanvapi's Shivling

Source: PTI
May 12, 2023 18:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Friday ordered authorities to determine the age of the Shivling-like structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi using modern technology.

It set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi district court that rejected a plea for scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the structure.

 

The high court ordered authorities to ensure no harm is done to the structure claimed to be a Shivling. The mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the wazukhana, where ablutions are performed before namaz.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra passed the order on a revision petition challenging the Varanasi court order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC to hear plea for wazu at Gyanvapi on April 14
SC to hear plea for wazu at Gyanvapi on April 14
SC seeks govt reply to pleas on places of worship law
SC seeks govt reply to pleas on places of worship law
Map with deities on Gyanvapi site shown to HC
Map with deities on Gyanvapi site shown to HC
Rs 25cr bribe demand in Aryan case: Wankhede booked
Rs 25cr bribe demand in Aryan case: Wankhede booked
Maha exonerates Param Bir, revokes suspension
Maha exonerates Param Bir, revokes suspension
Even UP has crucial election results on Saturday
Even UP has crucial election results on Saturday
'Lot of new faces will be seen under Hardik'
'Lot of new faces will be seen under Hardik'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC asks collector to ensure water for wazu at Gyanvapi

SC asks collector to ensure water for wazu at Gyanvapi

SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu

SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances