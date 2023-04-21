News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC asks Varanasi collector to ensure enough water for 'wazu' at Gyanvapi

SC asks Varanasi collector to ensure enough water for 'wazu' at Gyanvapi

Source: PTI
April 21, 2023 15:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district collector on Friday to ensure that a sufficient number of plastic tubs with water is made available for wazu (ritual ablution) for Muslim devotees at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

IMAGE: File photograph of security personnel outside Gyanvapi masjid complex, Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, that the collector would ensure the availability of water at the mosque complex.

"The solicitor general states that in order to facilitate the performance of wazu, the district magistrate shall ensure that a sufficient number of tubs for water is made available to avoid inconvenience," the bench said.

 

The apex court had earlier directed the collector to hold a meeting for providing congenial working arrangements for wazu at the mosque complex.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, seeking permission for wazu at the mosque complex in Varanasi during the month of Ramzan.

The top court had earlier referred to its order passed on May 20 last year, directing that facilities for wazu and washrooms be provided to devotees following the sealing of certain areas inside the mosque premises.

The solicitor general had assured the court that a meeting shall be convened by the collector so that a congenial working arrangement is provided, the bench noted in its order.

The court had also recorded the mosque management committee's statement that it will be satisfied even if mobile toilets are provided.

The apex court had, on November 11 last year, extended till further orders the protection of the area inside the mosque complex where a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to have been found.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the mosque committee, had requested the bench to take up the matter for hearing soon, saying the month of Ramzan is underway and adequate arrangements should be made.

He had said the water for wazu was being used from a drum and the number of worshippers had increased in view of Ramzan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslims hold talks with RSS chief on communal peace
Muslims hold talks with RSS chief on communal peace
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
SC extends order to protect 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi
SC extends order to protect 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi
New formal job creation in February at 21-month low
New formal job creation in February at 21-month low
Archer working hard to hasten return for Mumbai
Archer working hard to hasten return for Mumbai
Shah Rukh, BigB, Salman, Rahul Gandhi lose blue tick
Shah Rukh, BigB, Salman, Rahul Gandhi lose blue tick
Speculations rife as Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention
Speculations rife as Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu

SC asks collector to hold meeting on Gyanvapi wazu

Mosque panel files objection to Gyanvapi survey

Mosque panel files objection to Gyanvapi survey

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances