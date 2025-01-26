HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
All you need to know about Google's Republic Day doodle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Listen to Article
January 26, 2025 18:35 IST

A snow leopard in a Ladakhi dress, a 'tiger' wearing a dhoti-kurta holding a traditional instrument and a few other animals and birds representing different regions of India and its diversity feature in a special doodle by internet giant Google to mark the 76th Republic Day.

The colourful artwork, which borrows an element of surrealism, depicts the six letters of 'GOOGLE' artistically woven into the theme, giving the appearance of a 'wildlife parade'.

India showcased its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday.

 

A description of the doodle on Google's website says, 'This doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day, an occasion marked by national pride and unity.'

The artwork was illustrated by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre. The animals portrayed in the parade represent different regions of India, it says.

The doodle depicts a snow leopard wearing a traditional dress of the Ladakh region and walking on two feet while holding a ribbon in hand.

Next to it, a tiger, again standing on two feet has been depicted, holding a musical instrument.

A peacock in flight and an antelope in traditional attire walking with a ceremonial staff in hand are among the other animals portrayed walking in the doodle.

'Republic Day holds great significance for India, as it unites people across the nation and ignites a sense of patriotism in every Indian. With its incredible diversity encompassing countless languages, cultures, traditions, and more - India feels like a vibrant world within itself,' Dahotre is quoted as saying in the description of the doodle.

