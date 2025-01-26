HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade

The many firsts at 76th Republic Day Parade

January 26, 2025 17:26 IST

From the Pralay missile to a tri-services tableau, the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Sunday featured many firsts.

Here is a glimpse:

First woman officer to present salute to president

IMAGE: Captain Dimple Singh Bhati salutes President Droupadi Murmu during the 76th Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Captain Dimple Singh Bhati set a world record by becoming the first woman Army officer to present a salute to President Droupadi Murmu on a 12-foot ladder mounted on a moving motorcycle.

 

With remarkable balance and poise, Bhati presented a sharp and graceful salute to the president, embodying the courage, precision and excellence of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, known as 'The Dare Devils'.

Tri-services tableau

IMAGE: Tri-Services tableau during the Republic Day Parade 2025. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital

It displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation on land, in water and air, with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft and advanced light helicopter.

The tableau's theme was "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat (strong and secure India)"

Pralay missile

Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

The indigenous short-range quasi-ballistic missile Pralay also made its debut at the Republic Day parade.

The missile, meant for the Army and the Air Force, will be the first ballistic missile in India's arsenal meant for conventional strikes

SANJAY

The battlefield surveillance system SANJAY was also featured for the first time on the national capital's majestic boulevard. The Army's automated battle surveillance system integrates inputs from all ground and aerial battlefield sensors

Indonesian contingent

IMAGE: Indonesia's 190-member band contingent participates in the 76th Republic Day parade. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A 352-member marching and band contingent participated in the parade. This was the first time India had a contingent from Indonesia marching on Republic Day. It was also the first time that an Indonesian military band and a military contingent participated in a parade abroad

Cultural performance covers entire Kartavya Path

IMAGE: Artistes on the Kartavya Path. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

More than 5,000 folk and tribal artistes performed 45 dance forms from different parts of the country during the Republic Day parade, with the performers covering the entire Kartavya Path for the first time to ensure that all guests got the same viewing experience

The 11-minute performance -- "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam" -- was curated by Sangeet Natak Akademi.

The choreographed presentation was brought alive through the rich and colourful legacy of tribal and folk forms of the country as a tribute on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
