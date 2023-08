On Nag Panchami, devotees worship an idol of a snake.

Devotees offer sweets and milk to the snake idol. Many women observe a fast on that day.

The Dahitule family from Lalbaug in north central Mumbai have come up with snake idols made from mud as a more environment-friendly option.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com IMAGE: The Dahitule family has been making snake idols for more than 30 years.

IMAGE: A member of the Dahitule family gives final touches to mud snakes ahead of Nag Panchami.

IMAGE: Nag Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com