IMAGE: Hyderabad residents are drawn to an eco-friendly Ganesh idol made out of 17,000 coconuts. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An idol of Lord Ganesha placed at the replica model of a BEST (Bombay Electric Supply & Transport) bus in Ghatkopar, notth east Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com