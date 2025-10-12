HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 16-yr-old Dalit student raped by 5 men in Lucknow

16-yr-old Dalit student raped by 5 men in Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 12, 2025 09:44 IST

A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly raped by five unidentified men in Lucknow on Saturday, a police officer said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Vikash Kumar Pandey, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Krishnanagar, told PTI that the Dalit girl had left home around 12 pm to visit her relative and was travelling on a motorcycle with an acquaintance.

"The girl and her acquaintance stopped to talk in a mango orchard near a petrol pump under Banthara police station limits, when five unknown men approached them. They beat up her acquaintance, who fled the scene. The men then raped the girl."

 

The assailants warned the girl against revealing about the incident to anyone and left the spot.

The rape survivor informed a male relative, who alerted the police.

Confirming the incident, Banthara Station House Officer Rana Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the girl's medical examination is underway.

"We have formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the accused are locals from nearby villages," the SHO said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
