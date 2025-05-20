Kerala shocker: Police tell Dalit woman to drink water from toilet

A 39-year-old Dalit woman has levelled allegations against the police and the chief minister's office, citing a false theft case registered against her that was later proven baseless.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Her claims of being detained overnight at the police station without food or sleep and being asked to drink toilet water by police personnel have sparked widespread outrage.

R Bindhu, a local domestic worker, alleged that she endured severe mental torture and harassment in custody at the Peroorkkada police station last month after the employer at the house where she worked filed a complaint accusing her of stealing a gold chain.

Recounting her ordeal on television channels on Monday, Bindhu said she submitted a complaint to the chief minister's political secretary, P Sasi, with a lawyer's help.

However, Sasi allegedly refused to read it and advised her to approach the court instead.

Following the allegations, the opposition Congress lashed out at the CMO and demanded strict action against the police personnel involved.

Later, official sources confirmed that a sub-inspector from the Peroorkkada station had been suspended with immediate effect.

According to Bindhu, she was summoned to the station on the evening of April 23, where the house owner and her daughter were present.

The police informed her about the missing chain and asked her to return it.

"I repeatedly told them I had not stolen the chain, but they didn't believe me. A woman police officer took me into a room, removed my top, and searched me. They then brought me to my house and conducted a search. I wasn't allowed to speak to my family, even over the phone," she said.

Bindhu said an FIR was filed against her, and she was held overnight and questioned in the early hours of the next day.

"I wasn't given food or water and was not allowed to sleep. When I asked for drinking water, a police officer told me to go to the toilet and drink from there. They used abusive language and threatened to implicate my teenage daughters in a false case if I didn't confess," she said tearfully.

The next morning, the house owner and her daughter returned to the station and met with the circle inspector. Bindhu said they later told her she was being "forgiven" and that the complaint was being withdrawn.

A policeman allegedly informed her husband that the missing chain was found at the complainant's home.

Bindhu also submitted complaints to the state DGP and the SC/ST Commission, seeking action against the police for their alleged inhuman treatment.

"I went to the Secretariat and gave my complaint to someone in the CM's office. My advocate said it was P Sasi, the CM's political secretary. He didn't read the complaint, just kept it aside," she said.

Bindhu said Sasi told her that the house owner had a right to complain if the chain was missing and that the police would act accordingly.

He allegedly added that she should present her grievances in court.

The CMO denied the allegations, stating that the Political Secretary had forwarded her complaint to the police for appropriate action.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan asked, "Is water from the toilet being given to people in custody while Pinarayi Vijayan holds the Home portfolio? Is it fair for a woman to be held overnight at a police station?"

He said the woman was again insulted when she approached the CMO for help.

As the controversy grew, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the party and government would not defend any wrongdoing and assured strong action. However, he declined to comment on the specific allegations against P Sasi.

State SC/ST Welfare Minister O R Kelu said the incident should not have happened and confirmed departmental action would be taken. His department will also seek a report from the police.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission registered a case on its own based on media reports.

Commission Chairperson Alexander Thomas ordered a probe by a Deputy Superintendent of Police or an Assistant Commissioner from outside the district.

In an order issued by the city police commissioner, it was stated that disciplinary action against Sub-Inspector Prasad S G was initiated based on a report submitted by the assistant commissioner of the district special branch.

A copy of the order was shared with the media by the chief minister's office later in the day.

The order stated that procedural formalities were not followed after the complaint was received at the police station, and the victim was taken into custody without a preliminary inquiry.

The report prima facie reveals that the action of sub-inspector Prasad SG is unbecoming of a police officer, tarnishing the image of the police force among the public and causing mental agony to the victim, it further said.

The above conduct amounts to gross indiscipline and abuse of power; therefore, he was suspended with immediate effect, it added.

An oral inquiry was also initiated against the officer, and the assistant commissioner of police, Shangumugham, was appointed as the inquiry officer.

Bindhu expressed relief over the initial government action and urged authorities to take strict action against two more police officers who allegedly harassed her, as well as against the complainant who filed the false case.