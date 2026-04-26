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Home  » News » Remand Prisoner Commits Suicide In Kerala Jail

Remand Prisoner Commits Suicide In Kerala Jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 22:29 IST

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A remand prisoner in Kerala's Alappuzha District Jail allegedly committed suicide, prompting police and jail authorities to launch investigations into the incident.

Key Points

  • Sarath Prasad, a remand prisoner, died by suicide in Alappuzha District Jail.
  • Prasad was arrested for allegedly attacking a doctor at Alappuzha General Hospital.
  • He reportedly hanged himself using his clothes from a ventilation opening in his cell.
  • Alappuzha police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
  • Jail authorities are also conducting an internal inquiry into the incident.

A remand prisoner lodged at the Alappuzha District Jail died by suicide inside his cell on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sarath Prasad (41) from Punnapra.

 

Details of the Arrest and Remand

Sarath had been arrested for allegedly attacking a doctor at Alappuzha General Hospital and was remanded to the district jail on Friday.

Circumstances of the Death

According to police, when inmates were let out of their cells for meals, Prasad allegedly hanged himself from a ventilation opening using his clothes.

Police said he had climbed onto a pipe inside the cell to reach the ventilation.

When Prasad was not seen, jail officials checked the cell and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigation Launched

Alappuzha south police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Jail authorities are also conducting an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

The body will be handed over to his relatives after the post-mortem, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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