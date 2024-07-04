Akshata's Kiss For Rishi For E-Day

Unless there is a huge surprise, today, July 4, 2024, will be Rishi Sunak's last day as British prime minister.

Britain goes to the polls today and Rishi's Conservative party is expected to be whalloped by the Labour party, which is expected to romp away to a historical victory, winning the most seats in the House of Commons since 1832.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Rishi attended his final election rally at the Romsey Rugby Football Club in Hampshire along with his parents Usha and Yashvir and wife Akshata.

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata kiss during the rally. All photographs: Claudia Greco/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata at the rally.

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata with his parents Usha and Dr Yashvir Sunak.

IMAGE: Rishi hugs his dad as his mum Usha looks on.

IMAGE: Usha Sunak (back to the camera) watches her son make a point during the rally.

