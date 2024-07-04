News
Akshata's Kiss For Rishi For E-Day

By REDIFF NEWS
July 04, 2024 11:50 IST
Unless there is a huge surprise, today, July 4, 2024, will be Rishi Sunak's last day as British prime minister.

Britain goes to the polls today and Rishi's Conservative party is expected to be whalloped by the Labour party, which is expected to romp away to a historical victory, winning the most seats in the House of Commons since 1832.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Rishi attended his final election rally at the Romsey Rugby Football Club in Hampshire along with his parents Usha and Yashvir and wife Akshata.

 

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata kiss during the rally. All photographs: Claudia Greco/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata at the rally.

 

IMAGE: Rishi and Akshata with his parents Usha and Dr Yashvir Sunak.

 

IMAGE: Rishi hugs his dad as his mum Usha looks on.

 

IMAGE: Usha Sunak (back to the camera) watches her son make a point during the rally.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

