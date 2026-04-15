HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Akola Additional Collector Accused of Extortion, Threatening Stone Crusher Owners

Akola Additional Collector Accused of Extortion, Threatening Stone Crusher Owners

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 12:39 IST

A top official in Akola, Maharashtra, faces serious extortion charges after allegedly demanding money from stone crusher owners, sparking a police investigation and raising concerns about corruption.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An additional collector in Akola, Maharashtra, has been accused of extorting money from a stone crusher owner.
  • The official allegedly demanded monthly payments from the complainant and other members of a stone crusher association.
  • The accused official allegedly threatened to take action against stone crushers if his demands were not met.
  • A police investigation is underway, and the official has been sent on compulsory leave.
  • The accused official has denied all allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation.

An additional collector from Maharashtra's Akola district has been booked for allegedly extorting money from a stone crusher owner and threatening to target other such businessmen, a police official said on Wednesday.

While an FIR was registered against accused Pramod Rahul Gaikwad at the MIDC police station here on Monday, the official rejected the allegations.

 

The action against Gaikwad came on a complaint by the working president of an association of stone crushers. He claimed that the official demanded a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 from him, along with Rs 5,000 from each of the other members of the association.

The complainant said the official, who allegedly threatened to take action against stone crushers if his demands were not met, accepted Rs 15,000 from him.

Earlier, the Akola District Mining and Crusher Entrepreneurs' Association had also filed a complaint against Gaikwad, who has been booked for extortion and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

The government has sent Gaikwad on compulsory leave, he claimed, adding that a probe is underway.

The additional collector, however, has rejected the allegations.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Maharashtra Police Officers Nabbed in Bribery Sting
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Maharashtra Construction Project Halted by Alleged Extortionists
Police Inspector, Constable Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Latur
Police Inspector, Constable Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Latur
Thane Official Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe for Land Records

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Fifth woman alleges sexual misconduct by US Representative Eric Swalwell2:48

Fifth woman alleges sexual misconduct by US...

Austria Chancellor Christian Stocker arrives on his first visit to India1:24

Austria Chancellor Christian Stocker arrives on his first...

Massive Clash Erupts in Manipur's Bishnupur, Tensions Escalate3:05

Massive Clash Erupts in Manipur's Bishnupur, Tensions...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO