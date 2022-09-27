Akie Abe Carries Her Husband's Ashes

Glimpses of the State funeral for Japan's former prime minister Abe Shinzo at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, September 27, 2022.

IMAGE: Staff prepare before the start of the funeral. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Decorations on the stage during the funeral. Photograph: Takashi Aoyama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: A portrait of Abe hangs above the stage. Photograph: Takashi Aoyama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Guests wait for the start of the funeral. Photograph: Philip Fong/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers put up barriers at the entrance to the Nippon Budokan Hall. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners line up to offer flowers outside the Nippon Budokan Hall. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners queue to pay their respects to the late leader who was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning for local elections in the western Japanese city of Nara. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners offer flowers to a portrait of Abe outside the Nippon Budokan Hall. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman pays her respects to Abe outside the Nippon Budokan Hall ahead of his State funeral. Photograph: Nicolas Datiche/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Akie Abe, the late prime minister's widow, centre, carries his ashes as she arrives for his State funeral. Photograph: Philip Fong/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Akie Abe hands her husband's ashes to Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Akie Abe wipes her tears as the attendees watch images of her late husband on a large screen. Photograph: Philip Fong/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: A band plays during the funeral. Photograph: Takashi Aoyama/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors at the funeral. Photograph: Philip Fong/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force personnel fire cannons at the Budokan grounds for the State funeral. Photograph: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com