Why Akhilesh Yadav Wants CBI Inquiry Into Hardoi Killing

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is demanding a CBI investigation into the tragic Hardoi murder case, highlighting concerns over women's safety and alleged administrative failures in Uttar Pradesh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Akhilesh Yadav demands a CBI inquiry into the Hardoi murder case, citing lack of faith in the local police investigation.

Yadav alleges that Uttar Pradesh has become the most unsafe state for women under the BJP rule, referencing NCRB data.

The Samajwadi Party is providing financial assistance to the victim's family and promising a government job to a family member.

Yadav criticises the state administration for ignoring the victim's pleas for help prior to her murder.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of a girl in Hardoi's Bilgram area and asserted that Uttar Pradesh has become "number one" in crimes against women under the BJP rule.

The former chief minister visited Garhi Rasulpur village to meet the bereaved family of Ram Rais Kushwaha, whose daughter Shilpi Kushwaha was killed on April 13, allegedly by Rishabh Dixit.

Expressing his condolences, Yadav handed over Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance to the family on behalf of the party and promised a government job to a family member once the Samajwadi Party returns to power.

Yadav's Condemnation and Support for the Victim's Family

"It is a heart-wrenching incident. No matter how much we condemn it, it is not enough. We stand with the family in this hour of grief," Yadav told reporters after meeting the victim's parents and brothers.

Launching an attack on the state administration, the SP chief alleged that the victim had approached the local police station and the Superintendent of Police multiple times seeking help, but her pleas were ignored.

Allegations of Police Negligence and Demand for Accountability

"The daughter herself went to police, but she did not get justice. The culprits and those shielding them must face the strictest punishment. The negligent officers should be terminated from their services," he demanded.

Yadav said the family has lost faith in the local probe and wants a central agency to take over.

"We demand a CBI inquiry into this murder and will write a formal letter regarding this to the government. This is also what the victim's family wants," he said.

UP's Unsafe Environment for Women

Drawing a comparison with his previous tenure, Yadav said his government established the 1090 Women Power Line, 102 Ambulance Service, and the Jansunwai portal to ensure safety.

"NCRB data proves that UP is currently the most unsafe state for women. Whether it is Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, or Fatehpur, justice remains elusive. Instead of catching criminals, the administration is busy filing false cases against SP workers," Yadav alleged.

He said when an SP delegation went to Ghazipur to seek justice for a family, "dominant and powerful elements" pelted stones and attempted to incite a riot, and the administration remained a mute spectator.