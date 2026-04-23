Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Being 'Anti-Women'

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of failing to protect women, highlighting increased crimes and demanding a caste census for social justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Akhilesh Yadav claims women are unsafe under the BJP government, citing increased crimes.

Yadav accuses the BJP of being 'anti-women' and discriminating against them.

The Samajwadi Party reiterates its demand for a caste census to ensure rights for deprived sections.

Yadav predicts a 'historic defeat' for the BJP in the West Bengal elections.

Yadav alleges discrimination against Etawah, accusing the BJP of stalling development.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said women in the country need "sanrakshan" (protection) along with "aarakshan" (reservation), alleging that they are unsafe under the "anti-women" BJP government.

Crimes against women are increased under the BJP government, Yadav told reporters after attending a programme here.

Yadav Criticises BJP's Stance On Women's Reservation

The former chief minister's remarks came amid the BJP's attacks on opposition parties, including the SP, for not supporting the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

"Women and girls are the most unsafe under the BJP government. Incidents of rape, murder and atrocities against women are increasing. The BJP government has done nothing for women's health, education and dignity. Women need 'sanrakshan' along with 'aarakshan'," Yadav said.

Accusations Of Discrimination And False Propaganda

He claimed that the state leadership is "anti-women" and that the ruling BJP is "100 per cent against women".

"The BJP government has not done any work for women and discriminates against them. It is also spreading false propaganda against the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

Demand For A Caste Census

He also reiterated his party's demand for a caste census.

"The Samajwadi Party wants a caste census, but the BJP does not. Once conducted, it will ensure that the deprived and backward sections of society get their rights and honour. The BJP government is not implementing the reservation provisions given in the Constitution by B R Ambedkar and is harming democratic provisions," Yadav said.

West Bengal Election Prediction

Asked about the West Bengal elections, the first phase of which was held on Thursday, the SP chief claimed the BJP would face a drubbing.

"The BJP will face a historic defeat in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will once again win with a huge majority," he said.

Allegations Against Etawah

Alleging discrimination against Etawah, his home town, Yadav accused the BJP of stalling development in the region.

"The BJP has discriminated against Etawah and wants to ruin its development. Land mafias linked to the BJP have encroached on land and damaged rivers and forests. Rising inflation and unemployment have created a crisis for people and farmers are suffering under this government," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav attended a religious event at Chakarnagar in Etawah and offered prayers.

Recalling Past Development Works

Recalling past development works, Yadav said Etawah and surrounding areas saw significant progress during the tenure of the SP government.

"Roads and bridges were built and services like ambulances and Dial 100 police helpline reached villages," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has often positioned itself as a champion of social justice and inclusive development in Uttar Pradesh. The party's focus on caste census reflects its commitment to addressing historical inequalities and ensuring representation for marginalised communities. Yadav's criticism of the BJP's governance in Uttar Pradesh highlights the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties in the state.