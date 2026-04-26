Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Cover-Up In Ghazipur Death Case

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of a cover-up in the Ghazipur case, drawing parallels to the Hathras incident and sparking political controversy.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points Akhilesh Yadav criticises the Uttar Pradesh government over the Ghazipur case, alleging a cover-up and likening it to the Hathras incident.

Yadav questions the delay in filing the FIR, alleged alteration of statements, and harassment of the victim's family.

The victim's father initially accused a village head of intimidation but later stated he did not want political leaders visiting for political gain.

Police report that an FIR has been registered, the main accused has been arrested, and senior officials have met with the victim's family.

BJP leader Naveen Srivastava accuses Yadav of divisive politics, while police report attempts to create unrest in the village.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the recovery of a teenage girl's body in Ghazipur, alleging attempts to "change statements" and calling the incident a repeat of the Hathras case.

The BJP has dismissed the remarks as "divisive politics".

The body of the teenage girl was found under a bridge on the Ganga in the Karanda police station area of Ghazipur district earlier this month.

Yadav's Allegations and Concerns

Sharing a video of the victim's father on X, Yadav said, "Changing statements does not change the truth. Uttar Pradesh has never seen such a weak chief minister, under whose watch poor and helpless victims are pressured to alter their statements."

In the video, the girl's father can be purportedly heard accusing a village head of intimidation and alleging that stones were pelted when a Samajwadi Party delegation had gone to meet the family.

He also claimed that a police officer was injured while trying to protect him.

On Saturday, however, the victim's father told reporters that he did not want political leaders to visit his home for "political mileage".

He also said that the district officials have assured him of strict action against the accused and expressed satisfaction with the police investigation.

Questions Raised Over Investigation

Raising a volley of questions, Yadav asked why there was a delay in lodging the FIR in the case, why statements were allegedly altered, and why the victim's family was being "harassed".

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief also questioned the lack of action against those who allegedly pelted stones at the police and raised doubts over the post-mortem report.

"Everyone knows the truth. Whatever the post-mortem report may say, the ground reality is known to everyone in the village," Yadav said.

He also claimed that the Ghazipur incident mirrored the Hathras case, claiming both involved families from marginalised backgrounds and "dominant elements" as perpetrators.

In Hathras, a Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped on September 14, 2020. She later died at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 29.

Yadav questioned whether "cosmetic action" would ensure justice for the victim's family, as he stressed the need for "social justice" along with the rule of law.

BJP's Response and Police Investigation

Reacting to the SP chief's remarks, BJP leader Naveen Srivastava said in a post on X, "You have no faith in the administration, no faith in the post-mortem report, and no faith in the victim's father. You only believe in divisive politics."

Varanasi Zone ADGP, Piyush Mordia, said the girl had gone missing on the night of April 14, and her body was found about 3 km from her home in the Ganga early the next morning.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, an FIR has been registered, and the main accused has been arrested, the officer said.

Senior police and administrative officials have met the victim's family, Mordia said, noting that the father has sought a speedy trial to ensure strict punishment for the accused.

The officer also said that some "outsiders" attempted to create unrest in the village.