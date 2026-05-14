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Akhilesh Yadav's Heartwarming Gesture At Prateek Yadav's Funeral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 18:31 IST

Amidst the solemnity of Prateek Yadav's funeral, a heartwarming interaction between Akhilesh Yadav and his niece has captured hearts online, showcasing a tender moment of family connection.

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Akhilesh Yadav shared a touching moment with his niece at Prateek Yadav's funeral, offering a brief moment of warmth.
  • Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 due to cardiac and lung-related complications.
  • The funeral was attended by family members, politicians, and supporters, including Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav.
  • Social media users have reacted emotionally to video clips of Akhilesh Yadav's interaction with his niece, describing it as deeply moving.
  • Prateek Yadav was known for his reserved life, focus on business interests, and affection for animals and luxury vehicles.

Amid grief and solemnity surrounding Prateek Yadav's funeral on Thursday, a quiet exchange between Akhilesh Yadav and his young niece brought a brief moment of warmth that has since resonated with many on social media.

Prateek, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on April 13 at the age of 38. Doctors said he suffered from cardiac and lung-related complications, including pulmonary embolism.

 

The funeral was held at Baikunth Dham (Bhainsa Kund) and attended by thousands, including members of the extended Yadav family, politicians and supporters.

Among those present were SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle and senior party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, among others. Prateek's wife, Aparna Yadav, and their daughters, Prathama, aged 12, and Padmaja (5), were also present.

The family members and guests were seated under a shed at the crematorium when an emotional moment unfolded.

A Moment Of Comfort Amidst Mourning

Akhilesh was seated in the front row alongside Shivpal Yadav, while Padmaja sat next to him, looking visibly exhausted and subdued after a long day. The elder sister, Prathama, was seated next to Shivpal.

During the last rites, Akhilesh quietly handed Padmaja a chocolate. As the child struggled to open the wrapper, she softly indicated the difficulty to Akhilesh, who then opened the wrapper and handed the chocolate back to her, after which she thanked him.

For a brief moment, the tired-looking child, dressed in an oversized white shirt and beige trousers, appeared cheerful amid mourning.

Short video clips of the interaction later surfaced on social media, drawing emotional reactions from users, with many describing the moment as deeply moving.

Attendance At The Funeral

At the funeral, Pratik's relatives from the Saifai family, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav, were also present, besides Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and ministers Daya Shankar Singh and Dinesh Pratap Singh. His mother-in-law, Ambi Bisht, was seen seated in the second row.

Aparna had left the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP to join the BJP in 2022 and currently serves as vice chairperson of the state's women's commission.

Akhilesh had rushed to King George's Medical University after learning about his step-brother's death. Speaking to reporters there, he had described Prateek as "a very good young man" whom he had known since childhood.

Remembering Prateek Yadav

"He was very conscious about his health and fitness from a young age," Akhilesh had said, adding that during their last meeting, he had advised Prateek to take care of his health and continue expanding his work.

Since news of Prateek's death emerged, an older video of him attending a family function with Aparna Yadav has also resurfaced online. In the clip, Pratik is seen greeting elders warmly and interacting cordially with members of the extended Yadav family.

People associated with the Yadav family said Prateek largely remained focused on his business interests and was known for his affection towards animals, luxury cars, bikes and bodybuilding.

Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political families, he never showed interest in active politics and led a reserved life, they said.

Residents and acquaintances in Saifai and Lucknow remembered him as a polite and well-mannered person.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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