Leaders Mourn The Untimely Death Of Prateek Yadav

Following the mysterious death of Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, political leaders across party lines have offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Key Points Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party and other political parties have expressed their condolences.

The cause of Prateek Yadav's death remains unclear.

Several state ministers and officials have offered their sympathies to the Yadav family.

Leaders cutting across party lines on Wednesday offered their condolences on the death of Prateek Yadav, younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and a stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who died under mysterious circumstances at 38.

Prateek was taken to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow in the early hours of Wednesday but was declared dead there, sources said.

Political Reactions to Prateek Yadav's Death

SP leader and Prateek's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav described the death as "extremely sad" and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Party MP from Azamgarh Dharmendra Yadav offered his condolences.

SP MP from Ayodhya Awadhesh Prasad said he was at first unable to believe the news when he heard about it in the morning, and termed the death "extremely painful and tragic."

BJP Leaders Express Grief

Among BJP leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gave his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

Another deputy chief minister, Brajesh Pathak, termed the news "extremely saddening" and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary expressed solidarity with the grieving family.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh described the development as "heart-rending and tragic."

Congress Leaders Offer Condolences

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai grieved the "sudden demise" of the Yadav family member.

Congress UP in-charge Avinash Pande said the state had expectations from Prateek and found the death at a young age incredible.

"I'm really shocked. He was a young man. The state had expectations from his leadership in the future. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and stand by them," Pande told PTI, adding he will be in the state capital on May 16 and visit the family.

Other Expressions of Sympathy

State ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Nand Gopal Gupta, and Dinesh Singh also grieved the demise.

Uttar Pradesh Women Commission chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan, who visited Prateek's residence to meet his wife, Aparna Yadav, termed the untimely death "very sad."

Responding briefly to media queries about the circumstances surrounding the death, Chauhan said, "These days one keeps hearing distressing news of people dying of heart attacks at a very young age."

Aparna Yadav is vice-chairperson of the State Women Commission.