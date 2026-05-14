Thousands join Prateek Yadav's funeral procession in Lucknow

The funeral of Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, drew thousands of supporters in Lucknow to pay their final respects.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays homage to the mortal remains of the late Prateek Yadav, son of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, was mourned at his funeral in Lucknow.

Thousands of supporters gathered to pay their respects to Prateek Yadav.

Senior Samajwadi Party leaders and family members attended the funeral procession.

Aparna Bisht Yadav, Prateek's wife, placed photographs of him with his pets on the hearse.

Political figures including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers paid floral tributes.

The final journey of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav, began in Lucknow on Thursday amid chants of 'Prateek Yadav amar rahe' by thousands of supporters who gathered to pay their last respects.

Prateek's mortal remains were taken from his residence to Baikunth Dham crematorium, about five kilometres away, for the last rites.

Political Figures And Family Pay Respects

Aditya Yadav, son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, shouldered the bier during the procession.

The body was also briefly kept at the party office located near Prateek's residence, in keeping with a traditional custom of placing the body on the ground five times before reaching the cremation ground.

Prateek, known to be an animal lover, had photographs featuring him with his dogs and a monkey placed on the hearse vehicle by his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav.

Aparna Yadav And Family At The Crematorium

Aparna, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, was travelling to the crematorium along with the couple's two daughters and Juna Akhara Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri.

SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with Shivpal Singh Yadav, was expected to reach the cremation ground later in the day.

Final Viewing And Tributes

Earlier in the morning, Prateek's body was kept at his residence for final viewing.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak paid floral tributes.

Shivpal Singh Yadav and SP MP Dimple Yadav also paid their respects.

Family members said Aparna and the couple's daughters remained beside Prateek's body through the night.

Prateek died on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.

Doctors said he suffered from cardiac and lung-related complications, including pulmonary embolism.

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhna Gupta and a stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav.