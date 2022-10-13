When A Leader Loses His Father...

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav shaved his head to perform the post-death rituals for his father Mulayam Singh Yadav at Saifai, in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday October 12, 2022.

IMAGE: Akhilesh Yadav gets his head shaved as per Hindu tradition the day after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The former UP chief minister and ex-defence minister passed away at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Even though they reportedly didn't have a conventional father-son relationship, Akhilesh was visibly grief stricken after his father's death. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoles with Akhilesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Nitish pays homage to Mulayam Singh in Saifai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com