HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AK-47 cartridges found in 'Kashmir Times' office in Jammu

AK-47 cartridges found in 'Kashmir Times' office in Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 15:52 IST

x

The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things.

IMAGE: The SIA of Jammu and Kashmir police raids the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Officials said that SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers after a case was registered against the publication and its promoters.

In the raid, the SIA seized cartridges of AK rifles, some rounds of pistol and hand grenade pins, among other items, they said.

 

The promoters of the publication are likely to be questioned, they informed.

Reacting to the raid, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary said action should follow only in cases where wrongdoing is established and not for the sake of pressure.

"If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken...if you do it only to (build) pressure, then that will be wrong", Choudhary told reporters here.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K
Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K
Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast
Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast
Doctor, wife held for radicalising local women in J-K
Doctor, wife held for radicalising local women in J-K
Jaish plot exposed: Docs, explosives and a premature blast
Jaish plot exposed: Docs, explosives and a premature blast
Delhi blast: Lockers of doctors, medics checked in J-K
Delhi blast: Lockers of doctors, medics checked in J-K

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

NDA MLAs take oath as Bihar Ministers at Gandhi Maidan, Patna4:43

NDA MLAs take oath as Bihar Ministers at Gandhi Maidan,...

Indian cricket team s head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati0:22

Indian cricket team s head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives...

CMs from Maharashtra Tripura Rajasthan Gujarat Haryana attend Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony2:43

CMs from Maharashtra Tripura Rajasthan Gujarat Haryana...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO