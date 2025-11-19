HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt doctor, wife held for radicalising local women in J-K

Govt doctor, wife held for radicalising local women in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 19, 2025 01:09 IST

The counter-intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday detained a government doctor and his wife for allegedly misusing their positions to mask unlawful activities including radicalising local women, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir conducted coordinated searches at four locations across the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag on Tuesday.

The searches were part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas, the officials said.

 

By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India, they added.

The officials made it clear that the searches were not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case.

They said that during the operation, a doctor working in the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar and his wife were detained.

The CIK teams seized multiple digital devices and incriminating material having direct relevance to the investigation. The recoveries include five mobile phones, five SIM cards, a tablet device, and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature, they said.

The doctor, a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behaviour detrimental to public order and national security, the officials said.

During the course of the investigation, it has also emerged that the detained individuals were misusing their positions and social standing to mask unlawful activities, they said.

"The female suspect, in particular, is alleged to have been involved in radicalizing local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction," they said.

Her alleged affiliation with banned terrorist organization Dukhtaran-e-Milat is currently under investigation. This dimension of the case highlights a concerning trend of the exploitation of social roles and professional facades to advance disruptive agendas, they added.

The officials said all recovered devices are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, which is expected to unravel a broader digital network linked to organized propaganda efforts.

Early leads indicate the possibility of a wider ecosystem of collaborators and sympathizers, whose activities were aimed at amplifying extremist content and manipulating public perception, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
