Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast

Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast

By REDIFF NEWS
November 15, 2025 15:14 IST

An accidental explosion on Friday, November 14, night ripped through the Nowgam police station in Srinagar killing nine people and injuring 27 others.

The blast occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the 'white-collar' terror module case.

 

IMAGE: A view of the damaged Nowgam police station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The victims' coffins, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group personnel on the way to the Nowgam police station, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

IMAGE: J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat addresses a media conference. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the police station, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed at the blast site, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security forces arrive at the blast site.Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Family members of the deceased and injured at the site. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shattered glass due to the impact of the blast. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
9 dead after Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
Police search on in Faridabad to unearth Muzammil's links
