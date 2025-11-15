Srinagar Police Station Shattered By Blast

An accidental explosion on Friday, November 14, night ripped through the Nowgam police station in Srinagar killing nine people and injuring 27 others.

The blast occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the 'white-collar' terror module case.

IMAGE: A view of the damaged Nowgam police station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The victims' coffins, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operations Group personnel on the way to the Nowgam police station, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat addresses a media conference. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the police station, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed at the blast site, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security forces arrive at the blast site. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Family members of the deceased and injured at the site. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shattered glass due to the impact of the blast. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff