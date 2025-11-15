HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K

Why explosives seized from Faridabad were transported to J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 15, 2025 14:44 IST

x

The huge cache of explosives which exploded at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir was brought from Haryana's Faridabad in a Tata 407 pickup truck in small bags and was being examined by experts when the "accident" took place.

IMAGE: Security personnel cordon off the area outside the Nowgam police station after the bast, in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

A top official said investigators were still trying to find out the possible targets of the terror module which was collecting a huge amount of explosives, some of which exploded near the Red Fort here and killed 13 people on November 10.

Nine people were killed and 32 injured in the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Friday night.

 

The blast occurred when a specialised team was extracting samples from the large and "unstable" cache of explosives, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The explosives were confiscated from Faridabad during raids on November 9-10 and later transported to Kashmir in a Tata 407 vehicle in small bags following full protocol, the top official said.

On the reason behind transporting the explosives to Nowgam, the official said the original case was registered at the Nowgam police station and the explosives were the case property of that police station. Hence, there was a need to transport the explosives so far.

Asked about the possible targets of the 'white-collar' terror module which collected the explosives, the official said the investigators were still grappling for clues.

"All the information about the possible targets was... purely speculative," the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

9 dead after Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
9 dead after Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
J-K police station blast 'accidental', no sabotage: Top cop
J-K police station blast 'accidental', no sabotage: Top cop
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Delhi blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on Oct 19?
Delhi blast linked to posters found in Srinagar on Oct 19?
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Akhilesh Yadav is wrong for blaming SIR for Bihar elections result Asaduddin Owaisi1:16

Akhilesh Yadav is wrong for blaming SIR for Bihar...

Bihar Results NDA leads in vote count Mahatma Gandhi impersonator hails PM Modi0:56

Bihar Results NDA leads in vote count Mahatma Gandhi...

Bihar Election Result BJP s Ram Kripal Yadav cheers victory in Danapur assembly seat0:25

Bihar Election Result BJP s Ram Kripal Yadav cheers...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO