News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ajmer dargah cleric Gohar Chisti sent to 14-day jail in hate speech case

Ajmer dargah cleric Gohar Chisti sent to 14-day jail in hate speech case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 22, 2022 23:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajmer dargah cleric Gohar Chisti, who was arrested in connection with a provocative speech, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Jaipur on Friday.

IMAGE: Ajmer dargah cleric Gohar Chisti. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was produced before chief judicial magistrate Ajanta Agrawal at her residence.

She remanded him into a judicial custody for 14 days, Dargah police station SHO Dalveer Singh said.

Chisti was shifted to a high-security jail of Ajmer.

Meanwhile, the police claimed said Chisti had no links with the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

 

"As per investigation so far and interrogation of Gohar Chisti, he has no connection with the Udaipur incident or with any suspicious organisation. Also, no suspicious financial transaction was found," ASP Vikas Sangwan said.

A tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28 by cleaver-wielding two men over a controversial social media post.

The accused shot the crime on mobile and also made a video later to claim responsibility of the murder, saying he was beheaded for insulting Islam.

In the video, they raised the slogan gustakhi-e-nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda.

Prior to this gruesome incident which shocked the nation and created communal tension in the state, Gohar Chisti and others had shouted this slogan while delivering a provocative speech at the main gate of the

Ajmer dargah, shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 17.

Chishti was caught in Hyderabad on Thursday last week and had been under police custody since July 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
1 held under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur killing
1 held under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur killing
Udaipur: J-K man held for threatening Mumbai girl
Udaipur: J-K man held for threatening Mumbai girl
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes piles of cash
ED raids 2 Bengal ministers, seizes piles of cash
World Athletics: Garcia Leon completes race walk double
World Athletics: Garcia Leon completes race walk double
Parl panel raps states for lack of law to end floods
Parl panel raps states for lack of law to end floods
FPIs continue to cut shareholding in HDFC twins
FPIs continue to cut shareholding in HDFC twins
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ajmer dargah cleric held for call to 'behead' Nupur

Ajmer dargah cleric held for call to 'behead' Nupur

Patna man arrested for 'anti-India' WhatsApp group

Patna man arrested for 'anti-India' WhatsApp group

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances