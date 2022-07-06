News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2022 09:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A cleric of the Ajmer dargah, who on camera allegedly offered his house to anyone who beheads now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The Ajmer police had registered an FIR against 'khadim' Salman Chisti on Monday night.

"Salman Chisti was caught last night (Tuesday)... He is a history-sheeter at the Dargah police station," an official said.

In the video, the cleric is purportedly seen and heard announcing he would gift his house to anyone who brings Sharma's head to him. Chishti is also allegedly heard saying he would shoot her dead for insulting the Prophet.

 

"You have to give a reply to all Muslim countries. I am saying this from Ajmer, Rajasthan, and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka darbar," he purportedly says in the video, referring to the Sufi shrine that sees many Hindu visitors, apart from Muslim devotees.

Last week, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer dargah on June 17.

Though that video was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made following the killing of an Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two men, who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The two men were, however, caught by the police when they were fleeing on a motorcycle in Rajsamand. In all, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder case, which is being handled by the National Investigation Agency.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
How Communal Violence Can Hurt India
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
2 terrorists surrender on parents' appeal during op
2 terrorists surrender on parents' appeal during op
9 Heart Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
9 Heart Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
When Sequels Did Better Than First Part
When Sequels Did Better Than First Part
Can Modi Unite The Opposition?
Can Modi Unite The Opposition?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate

India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate

Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma

Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances