Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said senior crew member Aparna Mahadik who was on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad is related to him.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site, showing part of its registration "VT-ANB", where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

"Aparna Mahadik is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai," Tatkare, MP from Raigad, said.

"My nephew -- Aparna's husband -- is also an Air India cabin crew. He was in Delhi. The Mahadik family has been informed about the tragedy," he said.

Aparna Mahadik, 42, was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.