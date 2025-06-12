PIX: Air India plane crashes into medical college hostel

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

The Tata-owned airlines said that 169 Indians, 53 British, 1 Canadian and 7 Portuguese were on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The ill-fated aircraft crashed into the students' hostel of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the Air India plane AI-171 fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter immediately after take-off.

Thick plumes of smoke and fire could be seen at the accident spot.

The ill-fated aircraft was a Boeing 727 twin-jet.

The tail of the plane is seen atop the residential quarters of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area.

The college building was destroyed when the aircraft landed on it.

According to media reports, many students were having lunch at the hostel when the aircraft crashlanded.

