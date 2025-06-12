HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on AI flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2025 17:28 IST

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was believed to be on board the London-bound Air India plane that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport soon after take-off on Thursday, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

IMAGE: Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

"I am going to the city civil hospital to inquire about him," Chudasama told reporters.

 

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
