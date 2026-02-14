'A very big carrier group' sent towards Iran: Trump

Trump further reiterated his claim that he ended 'eight wars in 10 months', and said the Russia-Ukraine conflict was the toughest of all.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on February 13, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump accused Iran of prolonging talks for 47 years.

He said US military deployments, including a carrier group, have increased.

He reiterated his claim of ending 'eight wars in 10 months' and called the Russia-Ukraine conflict the most difficult.

United States President Donald Trump said that for 47 years, Iran has been prolonging talks while many lives have been lost.

Trump, in his gaggle with the press, said that he would get it 'settled once and for all'.

He said, "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk. Let's see what happens. In the meantime, tremendous power has arrived, and additional power, as you know, and other carriers are going out shortly. So we'll see it through. Get it settled once and for all, and that'll be good."

Trump indicated that US deployments are increasing, referencing the movement of 'a very big carrier group'.

"We have a situation right now where we have sent a very big carrier group toward Iran. I would love to see if we could make a deal. They've been difficult to make a deal with. I thought we would have had a deal last time. They wish they did, and that's what we did -- Midnight Hammer," he said.

Trump further reiterated his claim that he ended 'eight wars in 10 months', and said the Russia-Ukraine conflict was the toughest of all.

"We are also bringing peace all over the world. I ended eight wars in just 10 months. We have a couple more to go, but one in particular -- Russia-Ukraine. It's a mess. It's a horrible thing. I think we'll get there. It takes two to tango. You have to remember that, and we have to get there," he said.

Trump paid a visit to Fort Bragg, where he took aim at his predecessor, Joe Biden, and even brought a Republican Senate candidate onto the stage.

As per CNN, he critiqued the 'radical left' decision to rename Fort Bragg during the Biden administration.

Fort Bragg was initially named after a Confederate general.

It was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 and then renamed Fort Bragg after a different Bragg, a World War II paratrooper, shortly after Trump returned to office.