Vyjayanthimala, Chiranjeevi Honoured

After receiving the Padma Vibhushan, Vyjayanthimala Bali is thrilled.

The veteran actor received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, May 9 2024.

"I have to thank my God for his compassion, kindness, and mercy... It's our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the Government of India who have recognised my art -- dance as well as films. I received the Padma Shri in 1969, and now Padma Vibhushan is a very big thing. I am happy and humbled to receive this award," she says.

The actor recently met Modi in Chennai, where she lives.

She made her screen debut at age 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). Some of her iconic films include Devdas, Sangam, Madhumati and Naya Daur.

Chiranjeevi was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

"After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough," he says, expressing his gratitude.

Chiranjeevi is among the most successful actors in India, having worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for movies like Vijetha, Indra and Shankar Dada MBBS and most recently, Bholaa Shankar.

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan on Vijayakanth posthumously; his wife Premalatha Vijayakanth accepted the award.

