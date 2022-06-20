News
OPS urges EPS to defer June 23 meet, talks of law and order issues in letter

OPS urges EPS to defer June 23 meet, talks of law and order issues in letter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 20, 2022 23:09 IST
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday urged his party colleague and joint coordinator K Palaniswami to defer the upcoming general council meeting considering the 'extraordinary' situation, hinting at his opposition to the single leadership proposal expected to be taken up in the meet.

IMAGE: AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam at an iftar party, in Chennai, April 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in a city court with a similar plea.

While K P Munusamy, AIADMK deputy secretary and belonging to the EPS faction said Panneerselvam would take part in the meet and abide by the decisions to be taken, another deputy secretary and OPS loyalist, R Vaithilingam, said their camp had the support of party workers and office-bearers.

 

However, the demand that the meet be postponed is being made considering party's welfare, Vaithilingam said.

Panneerselvam, writing to Palaniswami, said AIADMK workers have been incensed since opinions were expressed over single and dual leadership at a party meet on June 14.

This was a subject that was unscheduled and discussing such a matter also went against party rules.

Bringing up the single leadership issue has led to confusion among party office-bearers, cadre and the people and has 'blemished' the party, leading to an extraordinary situation.

There is, hence, a scope for law and order issues cropping up at the general council meeting scheduled to be held on June 23.

Considering such factors, OPS said he had days ago appealed to party workers to remain calm. "In view of the present extraordinary situation, it is necessary to maintain peace."

Finalising the agenda for the meeting is essential according to legal experts, and office-bearers have also said they have not received the agenda for the meet, he said.

Over the years, party veterans have been invited to the GC meet as special invitees.

Since they have not been invited for the June 23 meet, they have conveyed to him that it is not acceptable.

Considering all such factors, the GC meet should be postponed and a suitable date and venue may be finalised following mutual consultations, OPS said in the letter which was also signed by R Vaithilingam, the party deputy secretary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
