AIADMK candidate list 2026: EPS to fight from home turf Edappadi

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's main opposition party, has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, featuring prominent leaders and experienced legislators.

IMAGE: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami addresses a press conference while releasing the party's manifesto for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections at the party headquarters, Chennai, March 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points AIADMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has announced its first list of 23 candidates for the assembly elections.

Key AIADMK leaders, including K Palaniswami and D Jayakumar, have been renominated from their respective constituencies.

Several incumbent MLAs and former ministers are included in the initial candidate list, contesting from their traditional seats.

The AIADMK has allocated seats to alliance partners BJP, PMK, and AMMK as part of the NDA coalition in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK is expected to contest a significant portion of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, leading the National Democratic Alliance in the state, on Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the April 23 Assembly polls.

It renominated its chief K Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition, from his home turf of Edappadi constituency in Salem district and fielded again MLAs and former legislators as well from their traditional seats.

Former minister and noted leader of Chennai city, D Jayakumar will fight from Royapuram in north Chennai, and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam, also an ex-minister, will try his luck from Mailam in Villupuram. Health Minister during the AIADMK regime, C Vijayabaskar, an MLA as well, will contest from Viralimalai.

Who will contest from where

The AIADMK retained in its first list top leaders K P Munusamy and Dindigul C Sreenivasan, both MLAs, and fielded them from their home constituencies of Veppanahalli (Krishnagiri) and Dindigul.

Senior leader and legislator Natham R Viswanathan will try his luck from Natham constituency in Dindigul district. The party named western region's star leaders SP Velumani and P Thangamani from their home segments of Thondamuthur and Kumarapalayam respectively.

Legislators Sellur K Raju and KP Anbalagan will contest from Madurai-West and Palacode. Cauvery delta region based leaders R Kamaraj and OS Manian will fight from Nannilam and Vedaranyam.

Ex-ministers Kadambur C Raju (MLA) and RB Udhayakumar (Deputy Leader of Opposition) were named candidates from Kovilpatti and Thirumangalam.

First major party to release list

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, a well-known leader from Virudhunagar district, who has faced allegations of scam/job racket cases, will fight from Sivakasi. P Benjamin, Agri SS Krishnamurthy (MLA), VV Rajan Chellappa (MLA), KC Karuppannan (MLA), KC Veeramani, MR Vijayabaskar and Thamarai S Rajendran were part of the list.

Ex-ministers including KC Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar face disproportionate assets cases filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Although Tamil nationalist NTK had already released its list of candidates for all the 234 seats, AIADMK is the first major party in the state to release its list of candidates, albeit in part.

Alliance and Seat Allocation

AIADMK has allotted 27 seats to BJP, 18 to PMK and 11 to AMMK. Taking into account other allies in the NDA, the AIADMK is set to contest a lion's share of seats out of the total 234 in Tamil Nadu.