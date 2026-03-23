AIADMK finalises NDA seat deal in TN; keeps 178, allots 56 to allies

AIADMK has officially announced its seat-sharing arrangement with key NDA partners BJP, PMK, and AMMK, setting the stage for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

IMAGE: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal on rejoining Tamil Nadu's NDA, in Chennai, March 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIADMK finalises seat sharing agreement with NDA allies for upcoming elections.

BJP to contest 27 seats as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

PMK secures 18 seats in the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.

AMMK will contest 11 seats as part of the AIADMK's electoral strategy.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu on Monday finalised seat sharing arrangement for key constituents of the alliance for the April 23 assembly polls, with the Dravidian party allotting 27 seats for Bharatiya Janata Party, 18 for Pattali Makkal Katchi and 11 for Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, addressing a crowded press conference at party headquarters Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, in Chennai, said talks continued with other allies as well and it will be concluded by Monday night.

The names of constituencies to be contested by alliance parties will be identified soon, he said, adding the seat sharing talks were cordial.

Elections to 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23. NDA's other constituents include former union minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) and IJK.

Asked about the number of seats to be contested by AIADMK, Palaniswami said talks continued with some parties and following its conclusion the information would be shared.

In the presence of leaders of alliance parties including senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami described the alliance it leads as one marked by "bonding," and called it a "victorious" combine. He expressed confidence that the alliance would go on to win at least 210 Assembly constituencies out of the total 234.

"The alliance will win and AIADMK will form the government," he asserted.

Ridiculing "protracted, delayed" seat-sharing exercise involving "war of words" between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress, he alleged the Communist Party of India-Marxist, which got six seats in 2021 was now struggling to get five assembly seats.

"Piyush Goyal, Nainar Nagenthran L Murugan, Anbumani Ramadoss TTV Dhinakaran came in the morning, it (seat-sharing) was decided in the afternoon and the decision is being announced in the evening; see how quickly it has happened.

The AIADMK's goal is to dislodge the DMK from the seat of power. The media did not criticise the deadlock in seat-sharing talks in the DMK front," he said.

Hitting back at DMK's criticism aimed at him for his Delhi visit to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with seat sharing, he wondered why DMK MP Kanimozhi met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital recently. It has become a wont for Chief Minister M K Stalin to spread defamatory content targeting the NDA leaders if they visited Delhi, he alleged.

"Delhi visit is for sharing our opinions, to discuss Assembly polls related matters, CM fears whenever we go to Delhi."

Targeting the DMK for blaming the AIADMK over alliance-related matters, he fired salvos at the ruling party for aligning with the Congress party which imposed the infamous Emergency (1975-77) and also invoked the MISA against detainees during that period.

PMK leader Anbumani said he went to Delhi days ago to visit Rajya Sabha for signing purposes and that he did not meet Amit Shah.