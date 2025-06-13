HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Urmilaben Mourns Her Brother Akash, 14

Urmilaben Mourns Her Brother Akash, 14

June 13, 2025 17:07 IST

A day after the tragic air crash that claimed 250 lives in Ahmedabad, relief and rescue operations continue at the crash site and at hospitals in the city.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED PLEASE. SHOCKING IMAGES.

IMAGE: Urmilaben Patni mourns for her younger brother Akash Patni, 14, who died in the crash. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Health workers shift the body of a victim, who died in the plane crash, to a cold storage at a hospital, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hospital staff carry a coffin outside the postmortem room at a hospital. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Part of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at the crash site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Army columns from the Golden Katar Division remove debris at the crash site. Photograph: Konark Corps-X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Border Security Force personnel assist the local administration in rescue work. Photograph: BSF/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel at the crash site, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the damage at the hostel mess at the B J Medical College doctors' hostel. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People stand on the rooftop of a building near the crash site. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Army columns from the Golden Katar Division conduct humanitarian and disaster relief operations. Photograph: Konark Corps-X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel assist relatives of those injured in the crash. Photograph: @Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with injured students of the BJ Medical College. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A person injured in the plane crash receives treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Photograph: @Bhupendrapbjp X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gujarat police recovers a Digital Video Recorder from the debris of the crashed Air India plane. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

