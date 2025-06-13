'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

IMAGE: Arjun Patolia with wife Bharati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Patolia's Facebook page

Sadly, Arjun was among those who died in the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner Boeing flight which crashed outside Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

Air India flight AI-171 crashed soon after takeoff, killing 241 people on board.

Back in London, Arjun is survived by two young daughters aged 4 and 8.

Speaking to India Today, Krish Jagdish Patolia, Arjun's nephew, said, 'He was going back to London when the accident happened. It is heart-breaking, we have lost both of them in just one week.'

On his Facebook page, Arjun is seen playing with his young daughters and has also posted pictures with wife Bharati before her death.

He worked as a designer at Inspired Elements Bespoke Furniture in England.

After studying at South Gujarat University Arjun moved to Liverpool John Moores University to do his MBA.

Meanwhile, at the crash site, rescue workers have completed their combing operations and started searching for missing people in the buildings the plane crashed into.

24 hours after the air crash smoke can still be seen rising from the site.