HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 16:52 IST

x

Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

IMAGE: Arjun Patolia with wife Bharati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Patolia's Facebook page

Sadly, Arjun was among those who died in the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner Boeing flight which crashed outside Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

Air India flight AI-171 crashed soon after takeoff, killing 241 people on board.

Back in London, Arjun is survived by two young daughters aged 4 and 8.

Speaking to India Today, Krish Jagdish Patolia, Arjun's nephew, said, 'He was going back to London when the accident happened. It is heart-breaking, we have lost both of them in just one week.'

On his Facebook page, Arjun is seen playing with his young daughters and has also posted pictures with wife Bharati before her death.

He worked as a designer at Inspired Elements Bespoke Furniture in England.

After studying at South Gujarat University Arjun moved to Liverpool John Moores University to do his MBA.

Meanwhile, at the crash site, rescue workers have completed their combing operations and started searching for missing people in the buildings the plane crashed into.

24 hours after the air crash smoke can still be seen rising from the site.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lone survivor reveals what he saw just after the crash
Lone survivor reveals what he saw just after the crash
Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father
Captain Sabharwal's Grief Stricken Father
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Investigation team reaches Air India plane crash site1:14

Investigation team reaches Air India plane crash site

'My mother and daughter are still missing', says cook of BJ Medical college1:22

'My mother and daughter are still missing', says cook of...

Forensic team arrives at Air India plane crash site 0:27

Forensic team arrives at Air India plane crash site

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD