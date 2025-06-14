HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » For Ahmedabad man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last

For Ahmedabad man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 14, 2025 17:11 IST

x

Anil Patel was a happy man when he dropped his son and daughter-in-law off at the airport after their surprise visit to Ahmedabad, little did he know it would be the last time he would see them alive.

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard outside the post mortem room, where the bodies of the Air India plane crash victims have been kept, at a hospital, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Patel's son Harshit and daughter-in-law Puja were among the 242 people on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed into a complex of a medical college in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

He is now waiting for a DNA match to collect their remains from the hospital.

The couple, who lived in the UK, had come to Ahmedabad after two years to surprise Patel.

 

Harshit moved to the UK for better prospects and was working with an e-commerce company. Both fell in love in college and got married later.

"They came 10 days ago to surprise me," Patel said as he broke down.

He said Puja had suffered a miscarriage and wanted to consult a doctor in India.

Patel, a widower, also has a married daughter living in the Naroda area of the city.

"I saw them off at the airport. I left after they went inside. I only got to know about the crash from the news," he said.

Patel has given his DNA sample and is waiting for a call from the hospital about the remains of his son and daughter-in-law.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'He never used to take a direct flight, but...'
'He never used to take a direct flight, but...'
Celebration cut short: Woman's b'day journey ends in tragedy
Celebration cut short: Woman's b'day journey ends in tragedy
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
Families endure painful wait for AI crash victims' bodies
Families endure painful wait for AI crash victims' bodies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

'Rescued 5 medical college students', Eyewitness recounts Air India crash horror1:09

'Rescued 5 medical college students', Eyewitness recounts...

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral meets with untimely death in AI plane crash5:10

Ahmedabad man who had come for father's funeral meets...

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in Gandhinagar0:41

Gautam Adani arrives at Vijay Rupani's residence in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD