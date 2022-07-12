News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahmedabad Submerged

Ahmedabad Submerged

By Rediff News Bureau
July 12, 2022 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from Ahmedabad following heavy rain.

 

IMAGE: A woman carries her infant through a water-logged neighbourhood after her house was inundated with flood water in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk through a flooded street.

 

IMAGE: Residents stand on balconies of their houses in a flooded residential colony.

 

IMAGE: A woman speaks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room.

 

IMAGE: Women remove water from their flooded house.

 

IMAGE: A Mercedes Benz car is stuck on a road divider after it was washed away by flooding.

 

IMAGE: A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road.

 

IMAGE: Children play on a trampoline in a flooded park.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Rain fury kills 6 in Gujarat, over 27,000 evacuated
Rain fury kills 6 in Gujarat, over 27,000 evacuated
Downpour floods Mumbai, normal life hit, more to come
Downpour floods Mumbai, normal life hit, more to come
Yeh Hai India: Flood. Pollution. Drought
Yeh Hai India: Flood. Pollution. Drought
Nashik MP urges Uddhav to mend fences with BJP
Nashik MP urges Uddhav to mend fences with BJP
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Wrestler Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee
Wrestler Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee
FUN, FUN Bollywood Quiz!
FUN, FUN Bollywood Quiz!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai amid orange alert

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai amid orange alert

Rains: Telangana schools, colleges shut for 3 days

Rains: Telangana schools, colleges shut for 3 days

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances