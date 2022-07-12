Ahmedabad Submerged

Scenes from Ahmedabad following heavy rain.

IMAGE: A woman carries her infant through a water-logged neighbourhood after her house was inundated with flood water in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: People walk through a flooded street.

IMAGE: Residents stand on balconies of their houses in a flooded residential colony.

IMAGE: A woman speaks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room.

IMAGE: Women remove water from their flooded house.

IMAGE: A Mercedes Benz car is stuck on a road divider after it was washed away by flooding.

IMAGE: A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road.

IMAGE: Children play on a trampoline in a flooded park.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com