Ahmedabad Submerged

Scenes from Ahmedabad following heavy rain.
IMAGE: A woman carries her infant through a water-logged neighbourhood after her house was inundated with flood water in Ahmedabad. All Photographs: Pulitzer Prize Winner Amit Dave/Reuters
IMAGE: People walk through a flooded street.
IMAGE: Residents stand on balconies of their houses in a flooded residential colony.
IMAGE: A woman speaks on a mobile phone as she sits on a bed inside her flooded room.
IMAGE: Women remove water from their flooded house.
IMAGE: A Mercedes Benz car is stuck on a road divider after it was washed away by flooding.
IMAGE: A cow moves past a burning car that, according to fire officials, caught fire by an electrical short circuit after it was stuck in a water-logged road.
IMAGE: Children play on a trampoline in a flooded park.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com