IMAGE: A temple partially submerged in flood water in Assam's Nagaon district, June 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A boy rows a makeshift raft in the polluted waters of the Yamuna river during a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi, June 28, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the almost dried-up bed of a natural pond in New Delhi, June 28, 2022. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

