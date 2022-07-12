News
Heavy rains continues in Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 12, 2022 10:51 IST
Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, civic officials said.

 

IMAGE: People wade through a water-logged street following monsoon rains. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

There was no report of any major water-logging anywhere in the city so far, they said.

The local trains services on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors were running normally, a civic official said.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport were not diverted anywhere as of now, he said.

 

After light showers for a couple of days, heavy rains made a comeback to the metropolis from Monday night. The city and suburbs witnessed incessant showers since Tuesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy downpour at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over the next 24 hours.

On Monday, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city for next three days.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 42.42 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Tuesday as against 12.04 mm the day before.

The eastern and western suburbs recorded 63.90 mm and 52.43 mm showers, respectively, compared to 22.12 mm and 12.76 mm the previous day, a civic official said.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
