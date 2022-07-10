Telangana on alert as heavy rains lash state for past 3 days

With heavy rains lashing Telangana over the last three days, state chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed the district collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see to it that no untoward incident takes place.

As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the chief secretary held a video conference today with the collectors of all districts and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, an official release said.

The chief secretary said that as the state is witnessing heavy rains over the last three days, the collectors should be on high alert and take all steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property.

He directed the collectors to step up vigil by setting up control room in the collectorate.

Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, municipal administration and energy departments should ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains.

The chief secretary said that heavy rains was reported in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu.

As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and see to it that sand bags are kept ready if breaches to vulnerable tanks take place, he said.

People living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired, he added.

Special chief secretary-energy Sunil Sharma, special chief secretary, municipal administration and urban development department, Arvind Kumar and other officials participated in the video conference.

In the wake of incessant rains in the state, waterlogging in many parts of low-lying areas and inundation of roads at some places in different districts were reported while streams and rivulets were in spate at several places.

In its weather warnings, the Met Centre of IMD here said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla districts from 10 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal districts from 8.30 AM on July 11 to 8.30 AM on July 12, the weather bulletin issued on Sunday said.

It further said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana on Sunday and on July 11.