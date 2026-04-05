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Suspected Food Poisoning Hospitalises Dozens of Girls in Ahmedabad Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 22:18 IST

An outbreak of suspected food poisoning at an Ahmedabad hostel has led to the hospitalisation of dozens of girls, prompting an investigation into the cause and raising concerns about food safety.

Key Points

  • At least 57 girls from a hostel in Ahmedabad were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning symptoms.
  • The girls experienced abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting after consuming food both inside and outside the hostel.
  • Health officials are investigating the incident and have collected food samples to determine the source of the contamination.
  • While most girls are under observation, 18 remain admitted to Sterling Hospital in stable condition.
  • Approximately 900 girls reside at the Saurashtra Patel girls hostel in the Memnagar area of Ahmedabad.

At least 57 girls from a hostel in Ahmedabad were taken to the hospital due to suspected food poisoning, a civic official said on Sunday.

Currently, 18 of them are admitted, and all are in stable condition, he said.

 

Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said 57 girls from Saurashtra Patel girls hostel in the Memnagar area experienced abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting in the afternoon.

They were taken to Sterling Hospital. He said that 18 of them have been admitted, while others are under medical observation.

A total of 900 girls are currently staying in the hostel, the official said.

Investigation into the Food Poisoning Incident

Citing initial reports, he said that a few girls had consumed fast food from outside, while some of them had also eaten meals at the hostel.

"A team of AMC officials has collected food samples, and we will get a clear picture after the investigation," said Solanki.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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