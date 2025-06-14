HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Medical college hostels damaged in AI plane crash vacated

June 14, 2025 16:32 IST

Hostels of the BJ Medical College that were damaged in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad are being vacated as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) wants to conduct a probe, the institution's dean, Minakshi Parikh, said on Saturday.

IMAGE: People gather near damaged BJ Medical College hostels after a London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Talking to reporters, Parikh said four buildings -- Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 -- which were damaged in the crash are being vacated, and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

 

A total of 270 people were killed in the crash, which is being investigated by multiple agencies.

Parikh said, "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, wants to probe (the air crash). For this, Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 have been vacated or are being vacated. We have made an alternative arrangement for post-grad students residing there.

