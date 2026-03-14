JMI Probes Boys' Entry and Brawl at Girls' Hostel

Jamia Millia Islamia has initiated an investigation into a security breach at its girls' hostel after a group of boys allegedly entered the premises and were involved in a brawl, raising concerns about student safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has launched an investigation into an incident involving a group of boys entering the girls' hostel premises.

A video circulating on social media shows the boys engaged in a brawl, prompting concerns about security.

Students have reported that the boys pushed past girls at the entrance to gain access to the hostel.

Student organisations SFI and NSUI have condemned the incident and are demanding a thorough investigation into the security lapse at JMI.

The university official stated that the boys did not seem to have the intention of engaging with anyone else, but the university will still look into the matter.

A Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) official has said that they will be enquiring into a recent incident wherein a group of boys allegedly entered the premises of the girls' hostel on Thursday night and engaged in a brawl.

A purported video of the incident circulating on social media shows a group of boys fighting among themselves, while a security guard tries to rush them outside the premises. The video could not be independently verified by PTI.

A university official said, "The main gate is very far from the actual girls' hostel, and as can be seen in the video, the group of boys were probably talking or fighting among themselves. They did not seem to have the intention of engaging with anyone else."

The official, however, said that the university will look into the matter.

Student Accounts of the Incident

According to BA student Sanya, who lives in the hostel, at least five to six boys entered the premises around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

"There is no confirmation on whether the group of boys who entered the hostel premises are students or not. A group of girls were at the entrance gate, where they were signing themselves in, when the boys just pushed past them and entered the premises. They were fighting among themselves," Sanya said.

Student Organisations Demand Investigation

Meanwhile, the JMI unit of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) condemned the incident and demanded an investigation.