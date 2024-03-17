News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Foreign students in Gujarat varsity attacked over namaaz; 2 hospitalised

Foreign students in Gujarat varsity attacked over namaaz; 2 hospitalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2024 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaaz in the facility's building, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of Gujarat University, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Courtesy Gujarat University on X

Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said.

 

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, police commissioner GS Malik said.

The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said.

There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said.

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said.

"Some 20-25 people entered the hostel premises and objected to the international students offering namaaz there, asking them to do so in a mosque. They argued over the issue, assaulting them and hurling stones," Malik said.

The police responded within minutes after a call was made to the control room at 10.51 pm. A police van reached the spot and action was taken, he said.

Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- have been hospitalised, he said.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and they will be arrested soon, Malik said, adding the situation was under control.

Nine teams have been formed, including four from the crime branch and five from local police under DCP, to conduct a probe into the case, he said.

All those involved in the incident will be arrested, the official said, adding the case will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police (crime).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan'
'Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan'
US report highlights attacks on India's minorities
US report highlights attacks on India's minorities
Muslim village targeted in Madhya Pradesh
Muslim village targeted in Madhya Pradesh
Can Cong reverse fortunes after 2 LS poll defeats?
Can Cong reverse fortunes after 2 LS poll defeats?
Stylish Off-Ramp Beauties!
Stylish Off-Ramp Beauties!
IPL: Can Travis Head get Sunrisers back to the top?
IPL: Can Travis Head get Sunrisers back to the top?
New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement
New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra ?

Will Modi Make India A Hindu Rashtra ?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances