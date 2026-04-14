Agra Sees Tensions After Flag Incident on Ambedkar Jayanti

Tensions flared in Agra on Ambedkar Jayanti after a flag incident at Parshuram Chowk led to protests, prompting police intervention to restore peace and order.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tensions arose in Agra during Ambedkar Jayanti after youths placed flags on a structure associated with Lord Parshuram.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, attracting large crowds and sparking protests.

Police intervened to disperse the crowds and restore order in the Parshuram Chowk area.

Authorities are working to identify the individuals involved and will take appropriate legal action.

Tension prevailed briefly in parts of Agra after some unruly elements allegedly tried to disturb the atmosphere on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, police said.

According to officials, a few youths carrying blue flags climbed atop Parshuram Chowk in the Sikandra police station area, where a structure symbolising a weapon associated with Lord Parshuram is installed, a site considered a matter of public faith.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot, leading to a tense situation. Supporters of Lord Parshuram also started assembling.

Police force from several police stations was deployed at the spot. The police later intervened and gradually persuaded people to disperse, bringing the situation under control.

"Some miscreants climbed the structure at Parshuram Chowk and put up a flag. This was opposed by some people. The situation is peaceful at present," he said.

He added that the miscreants are being identified and appropriate action will be taken.